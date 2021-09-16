Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Drops By 96.9%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ KBWY opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

