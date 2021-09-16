Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Decreases By 99.8%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the August 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.37 price objective (down from C$1.00) on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Shares of KRKNF stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.