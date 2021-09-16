Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Expands By 328.6%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,535,100 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the August 15th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of MAYNF remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,553. Mayne Pharma Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

