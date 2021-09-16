Short Interest in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Increases By 154.2%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the August 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDH. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDH Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 19,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. MDH Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MDH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.