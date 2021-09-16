Short Interest in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Drops By 76.8%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 246,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCR. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCR. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of MTCR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 2,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,463. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

