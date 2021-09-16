Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Rises By 124.1%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,048,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NULGF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. NuLegacy Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

