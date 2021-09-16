Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Grows By 118.5%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.91. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.96%.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.