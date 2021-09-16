Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Grows By 118.5%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.91. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

