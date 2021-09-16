Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Decreases By 56.7%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,322. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

