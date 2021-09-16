Short Interest in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Expands By 582.9%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, an increase of 582.9% from the August 15th total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ ROCR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 1,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,736. Roth CH Acquisition III has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter worth $2,024,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,416,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

