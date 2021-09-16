Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Declines By 94.3%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
SCOA stock remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Thursday. 86,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,210. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.
In other Scion Tech Growth I news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile
ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
