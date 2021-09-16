Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Declines By 94.3%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SCOA stock remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Thursday. 86,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,210. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

In other Scion Tech Growth I news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOA. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,760,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,324 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,779,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 779,455 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter worth $6,364,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter worth $4,316,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter.

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

