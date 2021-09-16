Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Increases By 152.1%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SHECY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,907. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

