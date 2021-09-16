Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Drops By 63.6%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SLCJY stock remained flat at $$8.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,127. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $10.71.
About SLC Agrícola
