Short Interest in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Rises By 353.6%

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,000 shares, a growth of 353.6% from the August 15th total of 210,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STPC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. Star Peak Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

