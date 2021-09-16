Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Decreases By 75.2%

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BANX opened at $21.93 on Thursday. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Karen Reidy bought 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,177.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 13,267 shares of company stock valued at $288,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,474 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

