Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Expands By 5,800.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TPCS stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
TechPrecision Company Profile
