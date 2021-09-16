Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Expands By 5,800.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TPCS stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision Company Profile

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.