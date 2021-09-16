Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Grows By 125.9%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,058. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTPG. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,438,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,066,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,929,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,575,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

