Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Decreases By 80.7%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,600 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period.

