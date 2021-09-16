Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Drops By 81.3%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDL. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CDL opened at $57.99 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.159 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

