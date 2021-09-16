Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Decreases By 84.4%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.39. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

