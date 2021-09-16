Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Decreases By 85.2%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 669,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Willow Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 5,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,916. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

