Shoshana Shendelman Acquires 701 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Shoshana Shendelman acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $10,297.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,744.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APLT stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $388.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

