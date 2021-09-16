Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 269.5% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.
About Silver Viper Minerals
