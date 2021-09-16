Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 269.5% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.