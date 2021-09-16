SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SBEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 5,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,689. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBEA. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth $277,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $400,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

