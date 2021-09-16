Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.85

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $26.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
