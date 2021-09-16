Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.85

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $26.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

