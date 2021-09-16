Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.