SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.00.

SITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock worth $9,468,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 84,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $219.56 on Thursday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5,489.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

