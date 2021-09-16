Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 393,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

