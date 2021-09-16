Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 33,942 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,942 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 143.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210,980 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 158,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 177,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.