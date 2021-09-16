Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.60. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.