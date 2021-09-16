SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 308.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

SLG stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.55. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

