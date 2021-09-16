Smith Moore & CO. Has $288,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $345.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.81 and its 200-day moving average is $319.83. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $249.34 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

