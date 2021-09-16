Smith Moore & CO. Has $383,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

Valero Energy stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

