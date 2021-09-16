Smith Moore & CO. Has $425,000 Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

