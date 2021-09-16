Smith Moore & CO. Sells 131 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $134.74 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

