Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.36.

SNOW opened at $324.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.43 and a 200 day moving average of $250.23. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,119,089 shares of company stock worth $308,609,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Snowflake by 35.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Snowflake by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after buying an additional 31,972 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

