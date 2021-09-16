Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 864,591 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $58,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

NYSE SQM opened at $57.28 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

