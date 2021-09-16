Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.91

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 6156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

