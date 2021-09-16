South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SOUHY opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. South32 has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.97.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

