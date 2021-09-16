Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 974.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 50,744 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

NYSE SCCO opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

