SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90. Approximately 28,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 258,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.