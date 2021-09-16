SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Trading Down 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.53 and last traded at $56.64. 19,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 61,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 8,341.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,341,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,001,000.

