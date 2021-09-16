SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

FLOW opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after acquiring an additional 315,146 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 115,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after buying an additional 111,796 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

