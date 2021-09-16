Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 283 ($3.70).

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLA shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The stock has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

