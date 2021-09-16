Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 283 ($3.70).

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLA shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The stock has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

