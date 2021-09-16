Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

SBLK stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 695,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 298,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,263,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

