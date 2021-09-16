Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.1% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $80,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $81,394,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.83. 243,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

