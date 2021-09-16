StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Up 423.0% in August

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a growth of 423.0% from the August 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

StarHub stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. StarHub has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

Get StarHub alerts:

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.