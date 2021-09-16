State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.72 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of KeyCorp worth $28,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,128 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in KeyCorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

