State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,981 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $29,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 31.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 582.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

