State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 970 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 338,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $27,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NetApp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after acquiring an additional 409,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 673,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,977,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $93.30 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $93.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

