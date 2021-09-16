Status (SNT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24.50 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Status has a total market capitalization of $340.02 million and $24.50 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00063663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00142671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00816004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

